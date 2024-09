DGL Group Limited (AU:DGL) has released an update.

DGL Group Limited has concluded its share buy-back program, repurchasing 546,101 ordinary fully paid shares with a total expenditure of AUD 430,825.24. This strategic move, aimed at enhancing shareholder value, was announced on September 9, 2024, marking the final notification of the buy-back process.

