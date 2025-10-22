D&G Technology Announces Shareholding Reorganization in Prima DG

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from D&G Technology Holding Company Limited ( (HK:1301) ) is now available.

D&G Technology Holding Company Limited announced a change in the shareholding structure of its controlling shareholder, Prima DG, as part of family planning and succession arrangements. The reorganization involved transferring shares within the Choi Family, with Mr. HN Choi initially increasing his shareholding before redistributing it equally to Mr. D Choi and Ms. G Choi. Despite these changes, Prima DG remains the controlling shareholder of D&G Technology, holding approximately 55.14% of the company’s issued share capital. The Choi Family retains full ownership of Prima DG, and a waiver was granted to avoid triggering a mandatory general offer under the Takeovers Code.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1301) stock is a Hold with a HK$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on D&G Technology Holding Company Limited stock, see the HK:1301 Stock Forecast page.

More about D&G Technology Holding Company Limited

D&G Technology Holding Company Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, with its shares listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong. The company operates within the technology sector, focusing on providing innovative solutions and services.

Average Trading Volume: 510,571

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$260.2M

For a thorough assessment of 1301 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue