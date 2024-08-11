Dexus Retail REIT Reports Mixed Annual Results

Dexus Convenience Retail REIT (AU:DXC) has released an update.

Dexus Convenience Retail REIT (ASX:DXC) reported a year-on-year revenue decrease of 3.8% and a net profit turnaround to $3.407 million after the previous year’s loss, while distributions to security holders and funds from operations both fell by 2.9%. Total assets dropped by 6.1%, but there was a notable 5.5% increase in market capitalisation. Despite these mixed results, the company maintained a payout ratio of 100%, with no changes to the distribution reinvestment plan.

