Dexus Reports Strong Half-Year Financial Performance and Advances Sustainability Initiatives

The latest announcement is out from Dexus ( (AU:DXS) ).

Dexus reported its financial results for the half-year ending December 2024, highlighting a statutory net profit of $10.3 million, a significant improvement from the previous year’s loss. The company successfully executed $515 million in balance sheet divestments and raised $470 million in equity commitments for its Dexus Real Estate Partnership 2 (DREP2). Despite a decrease in AFFO due to higher interest rates and lower trading profits, Dexus maintained a strong balance sheet with low gearing and robust rent collections. The company’s commitment to sustainability was demonstrated through various initiatives, including renewable energy sourcing and community engagement programs.

More about Dexus

Dexus is a leading real asset manager based in Australia, primarily focusing on managing and developing high-quality office and industrial properties. The company is known for its expertise in real estate investment, asset management, and development, with a strong emphasis on sustainability and delivering superior risk-adjusted returns for its security holders and capital partners.

YTD Price Performance: 18.58%

Average Trading Volume: 11,638

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $5.32B

