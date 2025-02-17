Dexus Finalizes Distribution Rate for December 2024 Period

Maximize Your Portfolio with Data Driven Insights:

Dexus ( (AU:DXS) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Dexus has announced the final distribution rate for the six months ending on December 31, 2024, reflecting an update to a previous announcement made in December 2024. This update finalizes the dividend or distribution details for the period, potentially impacting stakeholders and investors interested in the company’s financial performance and future distributions.

More about Dexus

Dexus is a company operating in the real estate industry, primarily focusing on property investment and management. It deals with fully paid units stapled securities and is listed under the ASX issuer code DXS.

YTD Price Performance: 18.58%

Average Trading Volume: 11,638

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $5.32B

