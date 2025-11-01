Dexcom’s $750 Million Share Buyback: Uncertainty Looms Amid Market Volatility

Dexcom (DXCM) has disclosed a new risk, in the Share Price & Shareholder Rights category.

Dexcom’s 2025 Share Repurchase Program, authorized by its Board of Directors, aims to buy back up to $750 million of its common stock by June 30, 2026. However, the program’s success in enhancing long-term share value is uncertain due to potential market volatility and other factors such as unfavorable market conditions and strategic opportunities. The company retains discretion over the timing and amount of repurchases, which may impact stock price and earnings per share. As of September 30, 2025, Dexcom has repurchased 2.4 million shares for $187.2 million, but the program’s future impact remains unpredictable.

