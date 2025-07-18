DevGreat Group Limited Appoints Ms. Li Zhen as Chairman

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Shanghai Zendai Property Ltd. ( (HK:0755) ) has issued an announcement.

DevGreat Group Limited has announced a significant change in its leadership structure, with Ms. Li Zhen, the current CEO and executive director, being appointed as the chairman of the board and the chairman of the nomination committee. This decision consolidates leadership roles, as Ms. Li will now hold both the CEO and chairman positions. Despite this consolidation, the board believes that having Ms. Li in both roles will enhance strategic planning and implementation, ensuring effective decision-making and maintaining a balance of power within the company.

Average Trading Volume: 35,765

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$96.42M

