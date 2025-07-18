DevGreat Group Limited Announces Board and Committee Composition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Shanghai Zendai Property Ltd. ( (HK:0755) ) has provided an announcement.

DevGreat Group Limited, a company incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability and listed under stock code 755, has announced the composition of its board of directors. The board includes executive directors, non-executive directors, and independent non-executive directors, with Ms. Li Zhen serving as both Chairman and CEO. The announcement also details the membership of three board committees: Nomination, Remuneration, and Audit, highlighting the leadership roles within these committees. This organizational update may impact the company’s governance and strategic direction, providing stakeholders with clarity on leadership roles.

