DevEx Resources Embraces Corporate Governance Standards

DevEx Resources Ltd (AU:DEV) has released an update.

DevEx Resources Ltd has fully adhered to the ASX Corporate Governance Council’s recommendations, as detailed in their latest corporate governance statement for the financial year ending 30 June 2024. The statement, which is current as of September 2024 and approved by the board, is accessible through the company’s website. It outlines DevEx Resources’ commitment to transparency and proper management practices, providing investors with essential information on the company’s governance.

