Develop Global Limited Secures Shareholder Approval for Key Resolutions at 2025 AGM

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

The latest announcement is out from Develop Global Limited ( (AU:DVP) ).

Develop Global Limited announced that all resolutions at its 2025 Annual General Meeting were passed by a poll. The successful resolutions included the adoption of the remuneration report, re-election of an independent director, approval of the employee awards plan, and ratification of share placements, which indicate strong shareholder support and potential positive impacts on the company’s governance and strategic initiatives.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:DVP) stock is a Hold with a A$3.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Develop Global Limited stock, see the AU:DVP Stock Forecast page.

More about Develop Global Limited

YTD Price Performance: 43.16%

Average Trading Volume: 1,949,445

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$1.09B

For a thorough assessment of DVP stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue