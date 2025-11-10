Develop Global Limited Focuses on Energy Transition Metals and Mining Services

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

The latest update is out from Develop Global Limited ( (AU:DVP) ).

Develop Global Limited’s AGM presentation highlights its strategic focus on energy transition metals and underground mining services. The presentation underscores the company’s commitment to advancing its projects, such as the Kangaroo Caves, Sulphur Springs, and Woodlawn, which are pivotal for its growth and market positioning. These developments are expected to enhance the company’s operational capabilities and strengthen its industry standing, potentially benefiting stakeholders through increased resource availability and improved financial outcomes.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:DVP) stock is a Hold with a A$3.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Develop Global Limited stock, see the AU:DVP Stock Forecast page.

More about Develop Global Limited

Develop Global Limited operates in the energy transition metals and underground mining services industry. The company focuses on ownership and development of energy transition metals, which are crucial for the shift towards sustainable energy solutions.

YTD Price Performance: 43.16%

Average Trading Volume: 1,949,445

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$1.09B

Find detailed analytics on DVP stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue