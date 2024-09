Develop Global Limited (AU:DVP) has released an update.

Develop Global Limited has announced the cessation of 61,522 performance rights due to unmet conditions, effective December 28, 2023. This cessation is detailed in their latest securities notification to the ASX, where they specified that the conditional rights lapsed as the predetermined conditions were not satisfied.

For further insights into AU:DVP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.