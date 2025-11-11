Deutsche Wohnen Reports Strong 2025 Performance

Deutsche Wohnen ( (DWHHF) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Deutsche Wohnen presented to its investors.

Deutsche Wohnen is a leading publicly listed property company in Europe, primarily focused on managing its portfolio of residential properties in Germany’s metropolitan regions. As part of the Vonovia Group, it aims to provide good-quality and affordable housing.

In the first nine months of 2025, Deutsche Wohnen reported a positive performance, with significant growth in key financial metrics. The company maintained a stable environment in the real estate sector, showcasing its resilience and strategic management.

The company’s Adjusted EBITDA Rental increased by 5.3% to €498.9 million, while the in-place rent per square meter rose by 4.1% to €8.23. The vacancy rate remained low at 1.5%. Additionally, the Adjusted EBT for continuing operations grew by 19% to €457.1 million, reflecting strong operational efficiency. The Operating Free Cash-Flow saw a remarkable increase of 78.6% to €531.3 million, indicating robust cash generation capabilities.

Deutsche Wohnen’s balance sheet remained strong, with investment properties valued at €23,783.4 million, a 5.5% increase from the previous year. Equity also saw a rise of 7.8%, reaching €14,451.0 million. Despite a slight decrease in NAV per share, the company’s overall financial health remains solid.

Looking forward, Deutsche Wohnen’s management maintains a stable outlook for the remainder of 2025, continuing to focus on its core business of providing quality residential housing while navigating the dynamic real estate market.

