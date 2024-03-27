Deutsche Bank Files SEC Report for March 2024

Deutsche Bank AG (DE:DBK) has released an update.

Deutsche Bank AG, a prominent financial institution, has submitted its latest regulatory filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for March 2024. The document, known as Form 6-K, indicates the bank’s compliance with the SEC’s reporting standards for foreign private issuers. Deutsche Bank also confirms that it will continue to provide annual reports via Form 20-F.

