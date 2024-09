Latin Resources Limited (AU:LRS) has released an update.

Deutsche Bank AG has emerged as a substantial shareholder in Latin Resources Limited, having acquired a 6.05% stake with 169,346,164 ordinary shares. The acquisition, formalized under a Triparty Collateral Agreement by DWS Investment GmbH, reflects Deutsche Bank’s significant investment and voting power in the resource company.

