Desoto Resources Unveils New Granite Discovery at Spectrum Project

Desoto Resources Ltd. ( (AU:DES) ) has issued an update.

Desoto Resources Ltd. has announced the commencement of advanced drill planning for the Spectrum Project in the Northern Territory, targeting REE, gold, and copper along the Fenton Shear Zone. The discovery of a new granite body, the Oolloo Granite, enhances the project’s potential for multi-commodity mineralization, suggesting a significant geological opportunity. The company is fully permitted for a 20-hole drilling program, with operations set to begin in the dry season. This discovery and the planned drilling could strengthen Desoto’s position in the mining industry by potentially uncovering valuable mineral deposits, impacting stakeholders positively.

More about Desoto Resources Ltd.

Desoto Resources Ltd. operates in the mining and exploration industry, focusing primarily on multi-commodity mineral exploration. The company is engaged in identifying and developing resources such as rare earth elements (REE), gold (Au), and copper (Cu) within the Northern Territory, particularly in the Spectrum Project area.

YTD Price Performance: 25.00%

Average Trading Volume: 209,176

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

