Desert Metals Director Stephen Ross Increases Stake

Desert Metals Ltd. (AU:DM1) has released an update.

Desert Metals Ltd. has announced a change in the director’s interests as Stephen Ross has exercised Tranche D performance rights, acquiring 1,000,000 ordinary fully paid shares at no cost. This transaction reflects a strategic move in Ross’s investment portfolio within the company, potentially signaling confidence in the company’s future growth.

