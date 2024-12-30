Desert Metals Director Stephen Ross Increases Stake

Desert Metals Ltd. (AU:DM1) has released an update.
Don't Miss Our New Year's Offers:
- Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Desert Metals Ltd. has announced a change in the director’s interests as Stephen Ross has exercised Tranche D performance rights, acquiring 1,000,000 ordinary fully paid shares at no cost. This transaction reflects a strategic move in Ross’s investment portfolio within the company, potentially signaling confidence in the company’s future growth.
For further insights into AU:DM1 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.