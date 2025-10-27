Desert Control Launches New Employee Share Option Program to Drive US Expansion

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Desert Control AS ( (DE:8KT) ) has issued an update.

Desert Control AS has announced a new option program, canceling previous options and granting 2,025,000 share options to employees, aligning executive interests with shareholders to support sustainable growth. The initiative aims to expand operations in the United States, enhance research activities, and position the company as a leader in delivering innovative solutions to global environmental challenges.

More about Desert Control AS

Desert Control is a company focused on developing innovative solutions to enhance soil health, conserve water, and promote ecosystem resilience. Their mission is to combat desertification, soil degradation, and water scarcity through their patented Liquid Natural Clay (LNC) technology, which transforms sandy soils to retain water and nutrients. The company provides customized solutions to improve sustainability, profitability, and prosperity in agriculture, forests, and green landscapes.

YTD Price Performance: -48.25%

Average Trading Volume: 938,647

Current Market Cap: NOK242.1M

