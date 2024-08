Desert Control AS (DE:8KT) has released an update.

Desert Control AS, an AgTech company addressing desertification and water scarcity, will release its Q2 2024 report and financial results on 20 August 2024. Investors can access the report and join a webcast presentation with a following Q&A session. The company’s Liquid Natural Clay technology improves soil ecosystems, conserves water, and increases crop yields.

