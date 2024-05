Derwent London plc REIT (GB:DLN) has released an update.

Derwent London plc has successfully held its 2024 Annual General Meeting, where all proposed resolutions were passed. Shareholders and interested parties can find detailed proxy figures and access the non-ordinary resolutions through the company’s website and the National Storage Mechanism respectively.

For further insights into GB:DLN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.