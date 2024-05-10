Dentalcorp Posts Strong Q1 Growth, Expands Network

Dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (TSE:DNTL) has released an update.

Dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. has reported a positive first quarter in 2024 with a revenue increase of 3.9% to $372.4 million and a notable 53.4% surge in adjusted net income. The company has strengthened its financial position by generating strong free cash flow and reducing its net debt, while also expanding its network by acquiring five new practices. Looking ahead, Dentalcorp anticipates continued growth in the second quarter with projected revenue increases of 7% to 9% over the previous year.

For further insights into TSE:DNTL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.