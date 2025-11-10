Denka Records Extraordinary Loss Amid Strategic Adjustments

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from Denka Co ( (JP:4061) ).

Denka Company Limited announced an extraordinary loss of 9,415 million yen for the first half of the fiscal year ending March 2026, primarily due to the decision not to restart production at its U.S.-based subsidiary’s chloroprene rubber manufacturing facilities. This loss is expected to be offset by extraordinary gains from asset sales, as reflected in the company’s financial forecasts for the fiscal year.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:4061) stock is a Hold with a Yen2308.00 price target.

More about Denka Co

Denka Company Limited operates in the chemical industry, focusing on the production of various chemical products. The company is known for its performance elastomers and other chemical materials, with a market presence that includes subsidiaries such as Denka Performance Elastomer LLC in the U.S.

YTD Price Performance: 6.08%

Average Trading Volume: 455,386

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: Yen195.3B

