Denison Mines Corp. successfully held its annual general meeting on May 9, 2024, with shareholders voting in favor of all proposed resolutions. The seven director nominees were elected with strong majority support, KPMG LLP was re-appointed as auditor, and a non-binding resolution on executive compensation was approved by a significant margin.

