Denison Mines Elects New Board, Appoints Chair

Denison Mines Corp. has successfully elected its board nominees as detailed in their March 28, 2024 management proxy circular at the Annual General Meeting in Toronto. Jennifer Traub takes over as the new Board Chair, succeeding Ron Hochstein, who served the company for nearly 25 years and remains an advisor. The company, which is navigating an ‘exciting’ project portfolio in Saskatchewan, also announced shareholder approval for all other items discussed at the meeting.

