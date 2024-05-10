Denison Mines Appoints New Board Chair

Denison Mines Corp (TSE:DML) has released an update.

Denison Mines Corp. announced the successful election of their board nominees and the appointment of Jennifer Traub as the new Board Chair at their recent Annual General Meeting (AGM). The company expressed gratitude to outgoing Board Chair Ron Hochstein for his 25 years of service, noting his significant contributions and ongoing advisory role. Shareholders approved all other business items, with Denison highlighting its focus on the Wheeler River Uranium Project and its role in the uranium mining sector for 70 years.

