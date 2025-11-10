DeNA Co. Reports Robust Financial Growth in First Half of 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
DeNA Co ( (JP:2432) ) has shared an announcement.
DeNA Co., Ltd. reported a significant increase in its financial performance for the six months ended September 30, 2025, with revenue rising by 18.3% and operating profit surging by 354.1% compared to the previous year. The company’s strong results reflect its strategic initiatives and market positioning, indicating a robust recovery and potential growth opportunities for stakeholders.
The most recent analyst rating on (JP:2432) stock is a Buy with a Yen2694.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on DeNA Co stock, see the JP:2432 Stock Forecast page.
More about DeNA Co
DeNA Co., Ltd. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operating in the technology and internet services industry. It focuses on providing a range of digital services, including mobile games, e-commerce, and other internet-based solutions.
YTD Price Performance: -15.09%
Average Trading Volume: 3,103,790
Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy
Current Market Cap: Yen292.5B
