DeNA Co. Announces New Management Policy for Sustainable Growth

DeNA Co ( (JP:2432) ) just unveiled an announcement.

DeNA Co., Ltd. has announced a new policy initiative aimed at enhancing management practices with a focus on cost of capital and stock price, targeting sustainable growth and increased corporate value in the medium to long term. The company plans to disclose specific measures and progress leading up to the fiscal year ending March 2026, which could impact its operational strategies and stakeholder interests.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:2432) stock is a Buy with a Yen2694.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on DeNA Co stock, see the JP:2432 Stock Forecast page.

More about DeNA Co

DeNA Co., Ltd. operates in the technology industry, focusing on internet services including mobile games, e-commerce, and social media platforms. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is known for its innovative approach in digital entertainment and services.

YTD Price Performance: -15.09%

Average Trading Volume: 3,103,790

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen292.5B

