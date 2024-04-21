Delta Lithium Strengthens Financial Position

Delta Lithium Limited (AU:DLI) has released an update.

Delta Lithium Limited reported a net decrease in cash from operating activities, with significant investments in mineral rights and exploration, as indicated in their quarterly cash flow report ending March 31, 2024. Despite these expenditures, the company saw a positive cash flow from financing activities, primarily through issuing equity securities and exercising options. Overall, Delta Lithium experienced a substantial increase in cash and cash equivalents, bolstering its financial position for the period.

