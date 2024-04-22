Delta Lithium Reveals Encouraging Exploration Results

Delta Lithium Limited (AU:DLI) has released an update.

Delta Lithium Limited has announced promising results from the ongoing exploration at their Yinnetharra Lithium Project, including a significant Maiden Resource Estimate and high-grade lithium intercepts at the Malinda Prospect. The maiden drilling at the Jameson Prospect has revealed high lithium grades, with some of the coarsest spodumene observed, supporting the potential of the 80km strike length within the project’s area. The company’s active exploration with multiple drill rigs and field teams is set to further define target prospects within its expansive 1,769km2 tenure in Western Australia.

