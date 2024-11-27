Delta Lithium Limited Updates on Director’s Securities

Delta Lithium Limited (AU:DLI) has released an update.

Delta Lithium Limited announced a change in the securities interest of its director, Tim Manners, who was granted 1,000,000 unlisted options under the company’s Options Plan. These options, approved at the recent AGM, will expire on November 26, 2027, reflecting strategic moves in the company’s executive stock options.

