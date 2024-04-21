Delta Lithium Expands Reach with High-Grade Finds

Delta Lithium Limited (AU:DLI) has released an update.

Delta Lithium Limited has announced significant expansion and exploration progress in the Gascoyne lithium province, having increased their landholding by over 30% through joint ventures with Voltaic Strategic Resources and Reach Resources Limited. The company has reported promising drilling results from their Yinnetharra and Mt Ida projects, including high-grade lithium and gold intercepts, indicating the potential for a long-life lithium operation. These developments bolster the company’s strategy to establish a new Western Australian lithium province and offer exciting prospects for shareholders.

