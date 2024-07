Delta Lithium Limited (AU:DLI) has released an update.

Delta Lithium Limited has announced the cessation of 2,666,666 options due to non-exercise or conversion by the expiry date of March 28, 2024. The official announcement was made on July 29, 2024, marking the end of these specific securities. Interested stakeholders should note the implications for the company’s capital structure.

