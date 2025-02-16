Delta Galil Announces Changes in Security Ownership

Maximize Your Portfolio with Data Driven Insights:

Leverage the power of TipRanks' Smart Score, a data-driven tool to help you uncover top performing stocks and make informed investment decisions.

Monitor your stock picks and compare them to top Wall Street Analysts' recommendations with Your Smart Portfolio

The latest announcement is out from Delta Galil ( (IL:DELG) ).

Delta Galil Industries Ltd. announced changes in the ownership structure of its securities due to the exercise of options. These changes, not executed through the stock exchange clearing, involved adjustments in the registration of security holders across various types of securities including shares and bonds.

This announcement, filed with the Israel Securities Authority and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, reflects a potential shift in the company’s financial structure which could impact its market positioning and stakeholder interests.

More about Delta Galil

YTD Price Performance: -1.09%

Average Trading Volume: 100

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $1.52B

Learn more about DELG stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.