Delorean Corporation Launches O&M Phase at Yarra Valley Bioenergy Facility

The latest update is out from Delorean Corporation Ltd ( (AU:DEL) ).

Delorean Corporation Ltd has commenced the Operations & Maintenance phase at the Yarra Valley Water’s Lilydale Bioenergy Facility in Victoria, marking the completion of a $53 million construction project. This facility will process 55,000 tonnes of food waste annually, generating over 39,000 kWh of renewable electricity per day and reducing CO₂ emissions by approximately 24,700 tonnes annually. This project reinforces Delorean’s capability in delivering large-scale renewable energy infrastructure and contributes to its revenue base as it advances its first Build-Own-Operate facility in South Australia.

More about Delorean Corporation Ltd

Delorean Corporation Ltd operates in the renewable energy sector, focusing on bioenergy projects. The company is involved in the construction and operation of bioenergy facilities across Australia and New Zealand, providing sustainable energy solutions and reducing carbon emissions.

Average Trading Volume: 188,299

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$31.94M

