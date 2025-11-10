Delivra Health Brands Reports Q1 2026 Growth in Dream Water® and LivRelief™

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Delivra Health Brands ( (TSE:DHB) ) has issued an update.

Delivra Health Brands reported financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2026, highlighting growth in its core products, Dream Water® and LivRelief™. Dream Water® saw an 8% increase in sales in the US and Canada and a 74% rise in e-commerce sales, while LivRelief™ experienced a 9% growth in sales and a 16% increase in e-commerce. Despite a temporary reduction in the licensed LivRelief™ Infused segment, the company remains optimistic about future growth. The company’s net revenue increased by 1% compared to the same period last year, with a positive adjusted EBITDA driven by increased sales volume and reduced marketing expenses. Delivra Health plans to expand its market coverage and secure new retail partners in the second half of fiscal 2026.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:DHB) stock is a Buy with a C$0.77 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Delivra Health Brands stock, see the TSE:DHB Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:DHB Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:DHB is a Neutral.

Delivra Health Brands is in a recovery phase with improving financial metrics and strategic corporate actions. However, the poor valuation due to negative earnings and lack of dividends weigh heavily on the score. The technical analysis suggests neutral market sentiment, and corporate events are positive, indicating potential for future growth.

More about Delivra Health Brands

Delivra Health Brands Inc. is a consumer packaged goods company operating in the health and wellness sector. The company offers innovative products such as Dream Water® and LivRelief™, which address common health issues like sleeplessness, chronic pain, and anxiety.

Average Trading Volume: 29,058

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$10.94M

