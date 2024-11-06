Deliveroo Reduces Share Count with Buyback Program

Deliveroo plc Class A (GB:ROO) has released an update.

Deliveroo has repurchased 942,908 of its own shares on the London Stock Exchange as part of a share buyback program, with the intention of cancelling the shares. This move aims to reduce the overall number of shares in circulation, potentially increasing the value of remaining shares. The transaction adjusts Deliveroo’s total voting rights to 1,595,395,787 ordinary shares.

