Deliveroo Executes Share Buyback and Cancellation

Deliveroo plc has announced the repurchase of 268,808 of its own Ordinary Shares at a volume weighted average price of £1.5863 per share, as part of its share purchase programme announced on 9 August 2024. These shares, bought through Goldman Sachs International on various trading platforms, are set to be cancelled, affecting the company’s total number of voting rights. This move is part of Deliveroo’s effort to manage its share capital effectively.

