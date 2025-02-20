Deliveroo Completes Share Purchase to Adjust Capital Structure

Discover the Best Stocks and Maximize Your Portfolio:

An update from Deliveroo plc Class A ( (GB:ROO) ) is now available.

Deliveroo has executed a purchase of 765,758 of its own ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange through Goldman Sachs International, as part of its share purchase programme. This transaction reduces the company’s share capital and adjusts the number of voting rights, which impacts shareholder calculations under the FCA’s rules.

More about Deliveroo plc Class A

Deliveroo is an award-winning delivery service founded in 2013 by William Shu and Greg Orlowski, working with approximately 186,000 restaurants, grocers, and retail partners to provide on-demand delivery. Headquartered in London, Deliveroo operates across 10 markets including Belgium, France, Hong Kong, and the United Kingdom.

YTD Price Performance: -1.34%

Average Trading Volume: 4,561,125

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: £2.08B

