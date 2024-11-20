Deliveroo Buys Back Shares to Boost Capital Structure

Deliveroo plc Class A (GB:ROO) has released an update.

Deliveroo has repurchased 785,004 of its own shares, with plans to cancel them, as part of its ongoing share purchase program. This move is likely intended to optimize capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value. The transaction leaves Deliveroo with an issued share capital of over 1.6 billion ordinary shares.

