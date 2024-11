Deliveroo plc Class A (GB:ROO) has released an update.

Deliveroo has executed a buyback of 952,380 ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange as part of its ongoing share purchase program, with intentions to cancel these shares. This move aims to adjust the company’s share capital, which now stands at over 1.6 billion ordinary shares, enhancing shareholder value and market confidence.

