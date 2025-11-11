Delfi Limited Reports Strong Q3 2025 Sales Amid Industry Challenges

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Delfi ( (SG:P34) ) just unveiled an update.

Delfi Limited reported a 6.1% year-on-year increase in net sales for the third quarter of 2025, reaching $124.8 million, despite challenges in the chocolate industry and economic uncertainties. This growth was driven by a favorable mix of pricing and volume gains, particularly in Indonesia, and was complemented by regional market growth. However, while Indonesia showed strong quarterly momentum, the nine-month performance saw a slight decline due to weaker agency brand performance. The company’s disciplined working capital management contributed to strong operating cash flow.

The most recent analyst rating on (SG:P34) stock is a Hold with a S$1.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Delfi stock, see the SG:P34 Stock Forecast page.

More about Delfi

Delfi Limited operates within the global chocolate industry, focusing on key brands in Indonesia and regional markets such as Malaysia, the Philippines, and Singapore. The company is known for its own brands and agency brands, with a market focus on promoting and strengthening its product offerings in competitive environments.

Average Trading Volume: 577,459

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: S$495M

