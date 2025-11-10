Dekon Food and Agriculture Group Reports October 2025 Sales Data

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

An update from Dekon Food And Agriculture Group Class H ( (HK:2419) ) is now available.

Dekon Food and Agriculture Group announced its key operating data for October 2025, highlighting a significant increase in pig sales volume to 1,101.62 thousand heads, generating RMB1,655.70 million in revenue. However, the average selling price of market hogs dropped by 11.44% compared to the previous month. In the poultry segment, the company sold 7,993.12 thousand yellow-feathered broilers, with sales revenue of RMB296.34 million, noting a slight decrease in the average selling price by 0.92% from September. These figures, which are unaudited, reflect the company’s ongoing operations and market dynamics in the agriculture sector.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:2419) stock is a Hold with a HK$72.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Dekon Food And Agriculture Group Class H stock, see the HK:2419 Stock Forecast page.

More about Dekon Food And Agriculture Group Class H

Dekon Food and Agriculture Group is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, focusing on the food and agriculture industry. The company is involved in the production and sale of pigs and poultry, specifically yellow-feathered broilers.

Average Trading Volume: 1,073,417

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$10.49B

See more data about 2419 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue