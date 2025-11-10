Dekon Food and Agriculture Group Plans H Share Full Circulation

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from Dekon Food And Agriculture Group Class H ( (HK:2419) ).

Dekon Food and Agriculture Group has announced its intention to implement a full circulation of its H shares by converting certain domestic shares into H shares, pending necessary approvals from the China Securities Regulatory Commission and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. This move is expected to enhance the company’s market positioning by increasing the liquidity of its shares, although the final details of the implementation plan are yet to be finalized.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:2419) stock is a Hold with a HK$72.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Dekon Food And Agriculture Group Class H stock, see the HK:2419 Stock Forecast page.

More about Dekon Food And Agriculture Group Class H

Dekon Food and Agriculture Group is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the food and agriculture industry. The company is focused on the production and distribution of agricultural products and services, with a market presence that extends to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 1,073,417

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$10.49B

