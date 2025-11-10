Dekel Agri-Vision Sees Improvement in Palm Oil Production and Cashew Processing

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from Dekel Agri-Vision ( (GB:DKL) ).

Dekel Agri-Vision has reported an improvement in crude palm oil production for October 2025, although it remains 21.5% lower than the previous year. The company anticipates further improvements in November, with strong local demand driving up prices by nearly 30% year-on-year. Additionally, the installation of new equipment at the Tiebissou cashew processing plant has increased monthly processing capacity to over 700 tonnes, positioning the company to meet its 2026 targets.

Spark’s Take on GB:DKL Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:DKL is a Neutral.

Dekel Agri-Vision’s overall stock score is primarily impacted by its financial performance and technical analysis. The company faces significant financial challenges, with high leverage and persistent losses. Technical indicators suggest bearish momentum, further weighing on the stock’s outlook. Valuation metrics indicate potential financial distress, contributing to a low overall score.

More about Dekel Agri-Vision

Dekel Agri-Vision Plc is a multi-project, multi-commodity agriculture company focused on West Africa. It has a portfolio of projects in Côte d’Ivoire at various stages of development, including a fully operational palm oil project in Ayenouan and a cashew processing project in Tiebissou, which is currently scaling up production.

Average Trading Volume: 1,074,943

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £5.71M

