Definity Financial Corp’s Earnings Surge in Q1 2024

Definity Financial Corporation experienced a strong start in 2024, reporting a 12.8% increase in gross written premiums and a solid combined ratio of 93.9%, signaling efficiency and profitability in their insurance operations. The company’s operating net income rose to $75.2 million in Q1 2024, up from $63.4 million in the previous year, reflecting a successful strategy in both auto and commercial insurance sectors. Shareholders see a boost with the book value per share climbing to $25.40, a 10.9% year-over-year increase.

