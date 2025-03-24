DeFi Technologies Joins VanEck Digital Transformation ETF

DeFi Technologies ( (TSE:DEFI) ) just unveiled an update.

DeFi Technologies Inc. has been included in the MVIS Global Digital Assets Equity Index and the VanEck Digital Transformation ETF, marking a significant milestone for the company. This inclusion underscores DeFi Technologies’ progress in integrating traditional financial markets with digital assets, enhancing its reputation as an innovator in the digital asset ecosystem. The move follows its recent addition to the MSCI Canada Small Cap Index, further validating its expanding business model and acceptance by major institutions.

DeFi Technologies Inc. is a financial technology company that focuses on merging traditional capital markets with decentralized finance. The company is dedicated to advancing Web3 technologies and aims to provide investors with access to the future of finance. It operates with a team of experts experienced in financial markets and digital assets, and it includes Valour, which offers exchange-traded products for digital assets.

