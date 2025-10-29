Deep Yellow Limited Uncovers Significant Uranium Mineralisation at Tinkas Prospect

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from Deep Yellow Limited ( (AU:DYL) ).

Deep Yellow Limited announced successful exploration results from its Tinkas prospect, located near its flagship Tumas Project in Namibia. The recent drilling program identified significant uranium mineralisation, with 28 out of 105 drill holes intersecting uranium deposits. This discovery enhances the company’s resource base and strengthens its position in the uranium market, potentially benefiting stakeholders by increasing the project’s viability and future production capabilities.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:DYL) stock is a Buy with a A$1.98 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Deep Yellow Limited stock, see the AU:DYL Stock Forecast page.

More about Deep Yellow Limited

Deep Yellow Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on uranium exploration and development. The company is primarily engaged in identifying and developing uranium resources, with a significant market focus on projects in Namibia, including the Tumas Project.

Average Trading Volume: 4,993,125

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$1.53B

Find detailed analytics on DYL stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue