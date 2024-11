Decisive Dividend (TSE:DE) has released an update.

Decisive Dividend Corporation has declared a dividend of $0.045 per common share for December 2024, highlighting its commitment to provide sustainable shareholder returns. Shareholders can reinvest their dividends through the company’s dividend reinvestment plan, and the dividend is marked as ‘eligible’ for tax purposes.

