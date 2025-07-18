Decidr AI Industries Ltd Announces Quotation of New Securities

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Live Verdure Ltd ( (AU:DAI) ).

Decidr AI Industries Ltd has announced the quotation of 128,000 ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) as of July 18, 2025. This move signifies the company’s ongoing efforts to expand its market presence and enhance its financial standing, potentially impacting its operations and positioning within the industry.

More about Live Verdure Ltd

Average Trading Volume: 563,649

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$86.01M

