De Grey Mining Ltd (AU:DEG) has released an update.

De Grey Mining Limited has announced an amendment to its previous securities issue, agreeing to place over 312 million fully paid ordinary shares. This update comes as part of the company’s proposed accelerated non-renounceable entitlement offer. The move reflects the company’s ongoing financial strategies and growth plans in the mining sector.

For further insights into AU:DEG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.